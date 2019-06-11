Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy Attend Daughter Sofia's High School Graduation

Huffman is awaiting her Sept. 13 sentence hearing for her role in the college admissions scandal
Felicity Huffman and husband William H. Macy celebrated their daughter Sofia’s high school graduation on Monday.
A month before stepping out to support Sofia, 18, at the L.A. High School of the Arts, the Desperate Housewives alum pleaded guilty for her part in the college admissions cheating scandal.
The couple — who are also parents to Georgia Grace, 17 — have kept a low profile throughout the scandal, which began in March when Huffman was arrested and charged for paying $15,000 to facilitate cheating on Sofia’s SAT test by having a proctor correct the teen’s answers.
Huffman pleaded guilty to her role in the college admissions scandal on May 13.
Prosecutors have recommend the When They See Us actress receive four months in prison and a $20,000 fine. She will be sentenced on Sept. 13.
Macy, who was not charged with any involvement in the crimes, has stood by his wife’s side throughout the public ordeal.
“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” Huffman said in April upon agreeing to plead guilty.