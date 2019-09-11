Felicity Huffman 'Wants to Do Everything She Can to Heal Her Family' After College Scandal: Source

The actress, who was charged in this year's bombshell college admissions fraud investigation and is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, is ready to make amends

By Elizabeth Leonard and Mia McNiece
September 11, 2019 08:30 AM

Felicity Huffman is ready to face her fate.

The Desperate Housewives actress, 56, who was charged in this year’s bombshell college admissions fraud investigation, is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday — and a source says she is ready to make up for her wrongdoing.

“She is willing to pay whatever price she has to pay for breaking the law and she is committed to making amends to the public and to the educational community and giving back in a substantive way,” says the source.

RELATED: Felicity Huffman Asks Judge for Probation Despite Prosecutors’ Call for Jail Time in College Scandal

Felicity Huffman
Charles Krupa/AP/Shutterstock

In a recommendation to the judge, prosecutors called for the actress to face one month in prison followed by 12 months of supervised release as well as a $20,000 fine. Through her attorney, Huffman asked for one year of probation and community service.

  • For more on Felicity Huffman, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

In an emotional letter to the judge, Huffman says it was “desperation to be a good mother” that led her to pay $15,000 to fake her daughter’s SAT scores — and she’ll feel “utter shame” for the rest of her life.

Huffman, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud, said that her older daughter, Sophia, was diagnosed with learning disabilities at age 8. “I talked myself into believing that all I was doing was giving my daughter a fair shot,” she wrote of paying now-disgraced admissions consultant Rick Singer to have a proctor change Sophia’s SAT answers after she took the test.

William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman with their daughters
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Why William H. Macy, Felicity Huffman’s Husband, Was Not Charged in College Cheating Scandal

But no court decision will be as heartbreaking to Huffman as the pain she has caused her family.

“She is focused right now on repairing her relationships within her family and helping put their lives back together,” says the source. “As a mother and wife, she wants to do everything she can to heal her family.”

Advertisement

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.