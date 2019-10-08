Felicity Huffman Takes Her Dog Out for a Walk Ahead of Prison Sentence for College Scandal

Felicity Huffman is soaking up the fresh air before her upcoming prison sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The Desperate Housewives star, 56, was photographed on Saturday, walking her dog alongside a friend in Lake Hollywood Reservoir trail.

She looked casual for her trip, wearing black leggings, a coordinating athleisure white jacket, sneakers, shades, and an oversized sunhat.

In May, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying disgraced admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have a proctor change 19-year-old daughter Sophia’s SAT answers after she took the test.

Huffman has since been sentenced to 14 days in federal prison, plus a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year of supervised release. She is scheduled to report to prison on Oct. 25.

Back in September, a source told PEOPLE that Huffman, husband William H. Macy and daughters Sophia and Georgia, 17, were taking small steps towards rebuilding their family after the scandal rocked their foundation.

“They are talking a lot and spending lots of time together,” the insider said. “They’re going for walks, playing board games and having family dinners. They are a solid group and they are leaning on each other for support.”

Huffman and Macy, who wed in 1997, are prioritizing family time as they continue to weather the controversy. Huffman and Georgia have also kept up their volunteer work at the Teen Project, a local rehab center for girls who have lived on the streets and who are trying to earn their GEDs, where they’ve been tutoring for almost two years.

“The family has gone through some rough patches but they’re fighting through them as best they can. They know it will take some time,” the source aded.

After receiving her sentence, a source close to Huffman’s team told PEOPLE she felt “humbled.”

“The sentence Felicity received is not about a victory or a defeat. She is not disappointed or relieved about the outcome. She is contrite and humbled and accepts the outcome,” said the source, adding, “She is resigned to the fact that she has to serve her sentence and pay her dues to society.”

And as she looks to the future, Huffman said she promises to do whatever it takes to repair her relationship with her family.

“I can promise you that in the months and years to come that I will try and live a more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies wherever I am needed,” Huffman said in court. “My hope now is that my family, my friends and my community will forgive me for my actions.”