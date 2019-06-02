Felicity Huffman Is All Smiles with Flowers Ahead of Daughter Sofia's Graduation

Over two weeks after pleading guilty in the college admissions cheating scandal, Felicity Huffman was spotted buying flowers on Saturday in West Hollywood, California, with a smile on her face.

The When They See Us actress, 56, who is awaiting sentencing, wore a black leather jacket and black pants as she cradled a bouquet of flowers in her arms.

Her outing comes days after husband William H. Macy, 69, was seen buying balloons that read “Congrats Grad!” and “You Did It!”

It’s unclear who or what the balloons are for, but the couple’s daughter Sofia Grace, 18, will soon graduate high school.

The pair are also parents to daughter Georgia Grace, 17.

RELATED: William H. Macy Seen Buying Graduation Balloons Amid College Admissions Scandal

Image zoom SplashNews.com

A source told PEOPLE in April that Huffman and Macy, who married in 1997, have remained united during the difficult time.

Huffman pleaded guilty on May 13 to her role in the college admissions scandal, in which she paid $15,000 to facilitate cheating on Sofia’s SAT test by having a proctor correct the teen’s answers.

RELATED: Inside the Controversy About Linda Fairstein, Central Park 5 Prosecutor Played by Felicity Huffman

Image zoom Felicity Huffman JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty

Prosecutors have recommended the actress receive four months in prison and a $20,000 fine. She will be sentenced on Sept. 13.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” Huffman said in April upon agreeing to plead guilty.

Huffman is currently appearing in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix Central Park Five miniseries When They See Us as prosecutor Linda Fairstein.