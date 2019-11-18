Felicity Huffman appears to be in good spirits as she fulfills her community service duties as part of her sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.

On Sunday, the actress, 56, was seen smiling as she delivered cupcakes to a building where she has been doing some of her community service.

Huffman completed the prison part of her sentence last month after serving 11 days. She was sentenced to 14 days in prison, 250 hours of community service, a year of probation and a $30,000 fine after pleading guilty in May.

Among other charitable programs, Huffman is working at the Teen Project, a local rehab center for girls who have lived on the streets and who are trying to earn their GEDs. The actress and her daughter Georgia, 17, have already been tutoring and volunteering at the center for almost two years.

The Desperate Housewives star has also been spotted out with her husband William H. Macy after her release. Last week, the pair were seen driving around Los Angeles in a classic Porsche, and days earlier, they were pictured making a trip to a superior courthouse in Los Angeles.

Image zoom Felicity Huffman BACKGRID

The actress left the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on Oct. 25 after reporting for her sentence on Oct. 15. Huffman was originally scheduled to finish her sentencing on Sunday, Oct. 27 but was let out two days early.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons’ program statement, Huffman’s early release is normal policy for inmates who are set to be released on weekends.

In May, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying disgraced admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have a proctor change daughter Sophia’s SAT answers after she took the test. She was later sentenced on Sept. 13.

A source in Huffman’s circle previously told PEOPLE she is ready to pay her societal debts. “She’s embarrassed and just ready to get this behind her,” the source said, adding, “She wants to serve her time and move forward.”