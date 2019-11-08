Felicity Huffman Seen Leaving Community Service Duties After Prison Release

Felicity Huffman is fulfilling one of her community service duties.

On Thursday, the actress was photographed leaving a building as part of her community service following her sentencing for her role in the college admissions scandal. The sighting comes two weeks after she was released after 11 days of her 14-day prison sentence. Huffman was sentenced to 250 hours of community service.

Huffman, 56, was seen wearing a black v-neck sweater over a long-sleeved t-shirt and jeans as she walked to her car. She wore sneakers and carried two purses over her shoulder.

Among other charitable programs, Huffman is doing community service at the Teen Project, a local rehab center for girls who have lived on the streets and who are trying to earn their GEDs. The actress and her daughter Georgia, 17, have already been tutoring and volunteering at the center for almost two years.

The Desperate Housewives star has also been spotted out with her husband William H. Macy after her release. Last week, the pair were seen driving around Los Angeles in a classic Porsche, and days earlier, they were pictured making a trip to a superior courthouse in Los Angeles.

Image zoom Felicity Huffman Rachpoot/Dean/MEGA

The actress left the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on Oct. 25 after reporting for her sentence on Oct. 15. Huffman was originally scheduled to finish her sentencing on Sunday, Oct. 27 but was let out two days early.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons’ program statement, Huffman’s early release is normal policy for inmates who are set to be released on weekends.

A representative for the actress confirmed with PEOPLE at the time that Huffman had entered the prison on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

“Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions,” her representative said. “She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released.”

RELATED: Felicity Huffman Goes for a Ride with Husband William H. Macy 1 Week After Prison Release

PEOPLE confirmed Macy, 69, visited the low-security correctional institution for female offenders during her sentence. He was joined by their daughter Georgia.

Image zoom William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Huffman was first seen in her prison uniform the same day, and was later photographed walking outside the premises with Macy.

In May, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying disgraced admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have a proctor change daughter Sophia’s SAT answers after she took the test.

RELATED: Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy Step Out for the First Time Since Her Release from Prison

On Sept. 13, the Emmy-winning actress was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison, plus a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year of supervised release.

A source in Huffman’s circle previously told PEOPLE she is ready to pay her societal debts. “She’s embarrassed and just ready to get this behind her,” the source said, adding, “She wants to serve her time and move forward.”