Felicity Huffman Reports to Prison to Serve 14-Day College Admissions Scandal Sentence

Felicity Huffman reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., on Tuesday morning, to begin serving a 14-day sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.

“Felicity Huffman reported today for sentencing to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA.,” a representative for the actress told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

“Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions. She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released.”

The Emmy-winning star entered the low-security all-women’s federal prison, located in Alameda County in northern California around 9:30 a.m. local time.

In May, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying disgraced admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have a proctor change her 19-year-old daughter Sophia’s SAT answers after she took the test. On Sept. 13, the Emmy-winning actress was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison, plus a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year of supervised release.

At the time, Huffman’s attorney asked U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani to consider allowing the star to serve her sentence at Dublin.

A source in Huffman’s circle says she is ready to pay her societal debts. “She’s embarrassed and just ready to get this behind her,” the source says. “She wants to serve her time and move forward.”

In September, another insider told PEOPLE that Huffman, husband William H. Macy and daughters Sophia and Georgia, 17, were taking small steps towards rebuilding their family after the scandal rocked their foundation.

“They are talking a lot and spending lots of time together,” the insider said. “They’re going for walks, playing board games and having family dinners. They are a solid group and they are leaning on each other for support.”

Huffman and Georgia also kept up their volunteer work at the Teen Project, a local rehab center for girls who have lived on the streets and who are trying to earn their GEDs, where they’ve been tutoring for almost two years.

“The family has gone through some rough patches but they’re fighting through them as best they can. They know it will take some time,” the source added.

After receiving her sentence on Sept. 13, a source close to Huffman’s team told PEOPLE she felt “humbled.”

“The sentence Felicity received is not about a victory or a defeat. She is not disappointed or relieved about the outcome. She is contrite and humbled and accepts the outcome,” said the source, adding, “She is resigned to the fact that she has to serve her sentence and pay her dues to society.”

And as she looks to the future, Huffman said she promises to do whatever it takes to repair her relationship with her family.

“I can promise you that in the months and years to come that I will try and live a more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies wherever I am needed,” Huffman said in the Boston courtroom.

“My hope now is that my family, my friends and my community will forgive me for my actions.”