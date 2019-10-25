Felicity Huffman Released from Prison Early After Serving 11 Days of 14-Day Sentence

Felicity Huffman has been released from prison after serving 11 days of her 14-day sentence, PEOPLE confirms.

The 56-year-old actress left the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California on Friday after reporting for her sentence on Oct. 15. Huffman was originally scheduled to finish her sentencing on Sunday Oct. 27 but was let out two days earlier.

Huffman entered the prison last Tuesday, a representative for the actress told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

“Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions. She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released.”

RELATED: Felicity Huffman Seen in Her Prison Uniform for the First Time During Visit with Her Family

PEOPLE confirmed her husband William H. Macy visited the low-security correctional institution for female offenders on Saturday. He was joined by their daughter Georgia, 17.

Huffman was first seen in her prison uniform the same day, and was later photographed walking outside the premises with Macy, 69.

Image zoom Felicity Huffman Jim Michaud/Getty Images

In May, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying disgraced admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have a proctor change daughter Sophia’s SAT answers after she took the test.

On Sept. 13, the Emmy-winning actress was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison, plus a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year of supervised release.

A source in Huffman’s circle recently told PEOPLE she is ready to pay her societal debts. “She’s embarrassed and just ready to get this behind her,” the source said, adding, “She wants to serve her time and move forward.”