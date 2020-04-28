Felicity Huffman 'So Proud' After Daughter Gets Into Top University Following Scandal: Source

Sophia Macy, the daughter of Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy, has been accepted into Carnegie Mellon University and will be attending the school's prestigious theater program this fall, PEOPLE has confirmed.

The 19-year-old shared the news on Instagram by updating her bio to read "CMU Drama ‘24 🤍♥️."

Sophia's younger sister, Georgia, will also be heading to the East Coast come fall as a freshman at Vassar College.

"Felicity is so proud and grateful that Sofia has kept her chin up over the last year," the source tells PEOPLE. "It was a painful, challenging time and she pulled through it with strength and grace."

Huffman served 11 days in a California prison last October for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, in which the actress paid admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have a proctor change Sophia’s SAT answers after she took the test.

Huffman was released two days early from her 14-day sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California on October 27.

In a statement to PEOPLE in April 2019, Huffman said that Sophia "knew absolutely nothing" about the scheme.

"I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions," the Oscar nominee said.

Huffman continued to say that she was "ashamed" of "the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community."

"I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly," Huffman's statement continued.

"My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her," the Emmy award winner said. "This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty."

Huffman's husband William H. Macy, who was not charged, said in a letter of support for his wife last September that the actress' relationship “with her daughters exploded on March 12th," the day that Huffman and dozens more were indicted in the scandal.

Sophia had her college acceptance for 2019 rescinded after news broke of the scandal.

William added in the letter that Sophia “paid the dearest price” after her mother’s arrest, and pointed out that she had auditioned for a school that “ironically, doesn’t require SAT scores."

"Rebuilding that relationship will be a long process," the actor wrote to Judge Indira Talwani ahead of Huffman's sentencing. "But I also want you to know Felicity has raised two amazing young women."

In her own letter to the judge, Huffman said that it was her “desperation to be a good mother” that led her to believe she was doing the right thing by fixing her daughter's SAT scores.

Carnegie Mellon’s School of Drama is an elite theater program, ranked second in the country for best undergraduate drama schools by The Hollywood Reporter in 2017.