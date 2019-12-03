Felicity Huffman Is All Smiles After Doing Community Service Following Thanksgiving

Felicity Huffman is continuing her court-ordered community service after celebrating Thanksgiving.

The actress, 56, looked joyful as she was photographed on Sunday leaving the Teen Project for her mandatory community service hours following her sentencing for her role in the college admissions scandal.

Huffman appeared to be in good spirits as she carried a board game while leaving the facility wearing a white turtleneck and jeans.

Among other charitable programs, Huffman is doing community service at the Teen Project, a local rehab center for girls who have lived on the streets and who are trying to earn their GEDs. The actress and her daughter Georgia, 17, have already been tutoring and volunteering at the center for almost two years.

Huffman and her husband William H. Macy also share daughter Sophia, 19.

The former Desperate Housewives star was sentenced to serve 14 days in federal prison in September after pleading guilty to paying disgraced admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have a proctor change her daughter Sophia’s SAT answers after she took the exam.

Huffman was also ordered to pay a $30,000 fine and serve 250 hours of community service and a year of supervised release.

The actress left the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California on Oct. 25 after reporting for her sentence on Oct. 15. Huffman was originally scheduled to finish her sentencing on Sunday, Oct. 27 but was released two days early.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons’ program statement, Huffman’s early release is normal policy for inmates who are set to be released on weekends.

A representative for the actress confirmed with PEOPLE at the time that Huffman had entered the prison on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

“Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions,” her representative said. “She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released.”