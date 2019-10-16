Felicity Huffman Is Scheduled to Be Released from Prison on October 27 After Serving 13 Days

Felicity Huffman‘s release from prison for her role in the college admissions scandal has already been set.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate locator, Huffman, 56, will finish her sentencing on Oct. 27 — exactly 13 days after she reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif. on Oct. 15.

The FCI in Dublin is a low security correctional institution for female offenders which currently holds 1,227 total inmates. It’s located just under 5 and a half hours from the Los Angeles area, where Huffman lives with her family.

RELATED: Felicity Huffman Reports to Prison to Serve 14-Day College Admissions Scandal Sentence

In May, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying disgraced admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have a proctor change her 19-year-old daughter Sophia’s SAT answers after she took the test. On Sept. 13, the Emmy-winning actress was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison, plus a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year of supervised release.

Image zoom Felicity Huffman Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe via Getty

Huffman reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., on Tuesday morning to begin serving her sentence.

“Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions. She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released,” a representative for the actress told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

RELATED: Felicity Huffman and Her Family Are ‘Leaning on Each Other’ as They Heal After College Scandal

Huffman entered the low-security all-women’s federal prison, located in Alameda County in northern California around 9:30 a.m. local time.

A source in Huffman’s circle says she is ready to pay her societal debts. “She’s embarrassed and just ready to get this behind her,” the source says. “She wants to serve her time and move forward.”