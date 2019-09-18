Felicity Huffman's Family Is 'Doing Their Best to Heal' After Her Prison Sentencing

Now back home in L.A. after being sentenced to 14 days in prison on Sept. 13 in a Boston courtroom, Felicity Huffman is focused on regaining her family and the public’s trust.

The Desperate Housewives actress, 56, who pleaded guilty last May to paying disgraced admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have a proctor change her oldest daughter Sophia’s SAT answers after she took the test, is scheduled to report to prison on Oct. 25.

In the meantime, she is focused on spending time with her husband William H. Macy, 69, and daughters Sophia, 19 and Georgia, 17.

“The family is hanging in there, spending time together and doing their best to heal,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. “Felicity is getting everyone together, so they can spend time talking, and healing with each other.”

Image zoom William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman with their daughters Sophia and Georgia Stefanie Keenan/Getty

After receiving her sentence, which also included a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service, plus supervised release for a full year after serving, a source close to Huffman’s team told PEOPLE she felt “humbled.”

“The sentence Felicity received is not about a victory or a defeat. She is not disappointed or relieved about the outcome. She is contrite and humbled and accepts the outcome,” said the source adding, “She is resigned to the fact that she has to serve her sentence and pay her dues to society.”

And as she looks to the future, Huffman promises to do whatever it takes to repair her relationship with her family.

“I can promise you that in the months and years to come that I will try and live a more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies wherever I am needed,” Huffman said in court. “My hope now is that my family, my friends and my community will forgive me for my actions.”