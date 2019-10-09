College Cheating Scandal
Felicity Huffman's Desperate Housewives Costar Decries 'White Privilege' After Her Sentencing

Desperate Housewives star Ricardo Chavira denounced "white privilege" after Felicity Huffman's sentencing

By Alexia Fernandez
October 08, 2019 09:02 PM

Felicity Huffman‘s former Desperate Housewives costar Ricardo Chavira publicly denounced “white privilege” after she was sentenced to 14 days in prison.

Chavira starred as Eva Longoria‘s TV husband, Carlos Solis in the long-running ABC show.

“White Privilege. And I saw eight years worth of it, so I know what I’m talking about. Accountability and Responsibility don’t mean s— to these people,” Chavira tweeted in September, although he did not make it clear if he was referring to Huffman or others involved with the show.

Chavira, 48, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The actor continued to tweet about white privilege, alleging he “saw eight years worth of it working on Housewives. I’ve seen a lifetime of it being a halfbreed, and I’ve struggled w the intricacies of it on a daily basis w all the cultural bias I’ve received on both ends. But whatever. Slap on the wrist. Sorry, but this s—.”

An attorney for Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry did not immediately respond to PEOPLE for comment.

Ricardo Chavira/Twitter
Chavira also replied to a now-deleted tweet, adding, “But it’s not about race. Tired of stupid people and their stupid arguments. If you haven’t lived it, you really have no say. Stay in your lane.”

Huffman and Chavira worked together for all eight seasons of the popular ABC show alongside Longoria, Teri Hatcher and Marcia Cross.

The actress was fined $30,000 and will be on supervised release for one year after serving her sentence. She is also required to complete 250 hours of community service.

Felicity Huffman Takes Her Dog Out for a Walk Ahead of Prison Sentence for College Scandal

In May, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying disgraced admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have a proctor change 19-year-old daughter Sophia’s SAT answers after she took the test.

Huffman addressed the judge prior to her sentencing, saying, “I am deeply sorry to the parents, students, colleges and universities who have been impacted by my actions. I am sorry to my daughter Sophia, my daughter Georgia and to my husband Bill. I have betrayed them all.”

Ricardo Chavira; Felicity Huffman
George Pimentel/WireImage; Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Prosecutors had recommended that she serve one month in prison, 12 years of supervised release, and pay a $20,000 fine. Huffman’s lawyers asked that she receive one year of probation, 250 hours of community service, and a $20,000 fine.

U.S. Attorney Says He'll Likely Push for Lori Loughlin to Get Harsher Sentence Than Felicity Huffman

A source previously told PEOPLE Huffman “is focused right now on repairing her relationships within her family and helping put their lives back together.”

“As a mother and wife, she wants to do everything she can to heal her family,” the insider continued. “She is willing to pay whatever price she has to pay for breaking the law. She is committed to making amends to the public and to the educational community and giving back in a substantive way.”

