Felicity Huffman has completed her full sentence, which included jail time, community service and supervised release, a rep for the actress confirms to PEOPLE

Felicity Huffman Has Completed Her Full Sentence for College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman has completed her sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

A representative for Huffman confirms to PEOPLE that as of Sunday, the actress, 57, has completed her full sentence, which included jail time, community service and supervised release.

In May, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying disgraced admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have a proctor change her daughter Sophia’s answers after she took the SAT test.

Huffman served 11 days of her 14-day prison sentence last October. She was also sentenced to 250 hours of community service and was on supervised release for one year.

Meanwhile, actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were also charged in 2019 for their involvement in the scandal.

Both were charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, in addition to charges of money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud.

The couple originally pleaded not guilty before eventually deciding to take a plea deal.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli

On Aug. 21, a judge approved Loughlin and Giannulli’s plea deal.

The Full House star, 56, is expected to serve two months in jail, pay a $150,000 fine and complete 150 hours of community service. Her fashion designer husband Giannulli, 57, received five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of service.