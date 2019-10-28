Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy Step Out for the First Time Since Her Release from Prison

Felicity Huffman is out of prison and back in the public eye.

The Desperate Housewives actress, 56, was spotted for the first time on Monday since her release from prison. Huffman and her husband, William H. Macy, were pictured making a trip to a superior courthouse in Los Angeles.

Huffman was released from prison on Friday after serving 11 days of her 14-day sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.

The actress left the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California on Friday after reporting for her sentence on Oct. 15. Huffman was originally scheduled to finish her sentencing on Sunday Oct. 27 but was let out two days earlier.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons’ program statement, Huffman’s early release is normal policy for inmates who are set to be released on weekends.

Huffman entered the prison on Tuesday, Oct. 15 a representative for the actress told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

“Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions. She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released.”

PEOPLE confirmed Macy visited the low-security correctional institution for female offenders during her sentence. He was joined by their daughter Georgia, 17.

Huffman was first seen in her prison uniform the same day, and was later photographed walking outside the premises with Macy, 69.

In May, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying disgraced admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have a proctor change daughter Sophia’s SAT answers after she took the test.

On Sept. 13, the Emmy-winning actress was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison, plus a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year of supervised release.

A source in Huffman’s circle recently told PEOPLE she is ready to pay her societal debts. “She’s embarrassed and just ready to get this behind her,” the source said, adding, “She wants to serve her time and move forward.”