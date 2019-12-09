Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy Go on Hike in L.A. One Month After Her Release from Prison

Felicity Huffman is enjoying the outdoors just one month after completing her prison sentence.

On Saturday morning, the 56-year-old actress was joined by her husband, William H. Macy, for a hike with their dog at the Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles.

Huffman wore a pair of leggings and light puffer jacket, while Macy, 69, wore a pair of shorts, a crewneck sweater and Chicago Cubs baseball cap.

Their outing comes after Huffman was released from prison upon completing her sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. In May, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying disgraced admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have a proctor change daughter Sophia’s SAT answers after she took the test.

RELATED: Felicity Huffman Is All Smiles After Doing Community Service Following Thanksgiving

Image zoom Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy BACKGRID

The former Desperate Housewives star left the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on Oct. 25 after reporting for her sentence on Oct. 15. Huffman was originally scheduled to finish her sentence on Sunday, Oct. 27 but was released two days early.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons’ program statement, Huffman’s early release is normal policy for inmates who are set to be released on weekends.

In recent weeks the mother of two has been spotted attending her court-ordered community service hours.

RELATED: Felicity Huffman Is Helping Women Adjust to Life After Prison: She’s ‘Connected With Them’

On Dec. 1, she was photographed leaving the Teen Project, a local rehab center for girls who have lived on the streets and who are trying to earn their GEDs.

Huffman and her daughter Georgia, 17, have been tutoring and volunteering at the center for almost two years, and the actress is now completing her mandatory community service hours there.

She appeared to be in good spirits as she carried a board game while leaving the facility wearing a white turtleneck and jeans.

Huffman and her husband also share daughter Sophia, 19.