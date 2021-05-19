Back to Fear Street! Netflix Drops Trailer for Trilogy Based on Iconic R.L. Stine Horror Books

Fear Street: Part One — 1994 slashes onto Netflix July 2, followed by Part Two — 1978 July 9 and Part Three — 1666 July 16

Fear Street is getting a whole new set of residents.

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the teaser for this summer's horror film trilogy, based on the best-selling teen novels of the same name by R.L. Stine.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 1-minute trailer promises "Three Movies, Three Weeks, One Killer Story" as it takes viewers through three different time periods: 1994, 1978 and 1666, which each correspond to a different installment in the trilogy.

First up is Fear Street: Part One — 1994, which sees Stranger Things' Maya Hawke come face to face with a skeleton-faced perpetrator inside a bookstore, after picking up a landline phone receiver only to find nothing but ominous breathing on the other end of the line.

Hawke's Stranger Things costar Sadie Sink leads Fear Street: Part Two — 1978, the second film that seemingly takes place at a summer camp that's being stalked by a masked assailant whose weapon of choice is an axe.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

FEAR STREET PART 1: 1994 - (Pictured) MAYA HAWKE as HEATHER Maya Hawke in Fear Street: Part One - 1994 | Credit: Netflix

FEAR STREET | A Film Trilogy Event Sadie Sink Sadie Sink in Fear Street: Part Two - 1978 | Credit: Netflix

FEAR STREET Fear Street: Part One - 1994 | Credit: Netflix

FEAR STREET PART 1: 1994 - (Pictured) MAYA HAWKE as HEATHER Fear Street: Part One - 1994 | Credit: Netflix

The teaser footage for Fear Street: Part Three — 1666 shows a bloody figure hunched over a podium, after panning over what appears to be a desolate rural village. (Sink, 19, also appears in the third film.)

In a release, Stine (who also writer the more kid-friendly Goosebumps) says that "Fear Street fans are in for a treat — and some major surprises."

"Readers know that the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R. That means a lot more thrills — and a lot more terror!" he adds.

The trilogy's director, Leigh Janiak, reveals in the release that they filmed all three movies "over one crazy, bloody summer."

Fear Street Poster for Netflix's Fear Street film trilogy | Credit: Netflix

RELATED VIDEO: Goosebumps Is a Surprise Box-Office Hit

"It's a dream that audiences now get to experience the story in the same way — back to back to back, with only a week of waiting in between," Janiak says. "I can't wait to welcome everyone into the world of Fear Street in 1994, 1978 and 1666!"

She also told The New York Times of the "hybrid" horror project, "It's a mix between a traditional movie and what would be considered traditional TV: Each installment, each part, tells its own story but it's also very connected to the next piece. That is a very exciting thing for me as a filmmaker."

"The scares and the SCREAMS are more than I ever expected," Stine, 77, adds of the film trilogy in the press release. "What fun to see the horrors of Shadyside come to life!"