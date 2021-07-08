The movie's producer, Louis Nero, tells Variety that Faye Dunaway will play a "braille teacher who is an old friend of the blind protagonist"

Faye Dunaway Cast in Kevin Spacey's First Film Since He Faced Sexual Assault Allegations (Report)

Faye Dunaway has been cast in L'uomo Che Disegnò Dio, Kevin Spacey's first movie since sexual assault allegations against him first surfaced back in 2017.

A producer on the Italian film, Louis Nero, shared with Variety that Dunaway, 80, will take on a role originally intended for director and star Franco Nero's wife, Vanessa Redgrave.

According to Louis, Dunaway will play a "braille teacher who is an old friend of the blind protagonist played by [Franco] and taught him how to read."

"It's the role that Vanessa Redgrave was meant to have. Vanessa isn't up to traveling anymore," added Louis, 44.

Spacey, meanwhile, is set to make a cameo as a police detective in the movie, the director confirmed to Variety in May.

A rep for Dunaway didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Franco, 79, confirmed Spacey's involvement in the low-budget indie to ABC News in May, telling the outlet, "I'm very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film. I consider him a great actor and I can't wait to start the movie."

That same month, a representative for Redgrave said that the Oscar-winning actress, 84, would not appear in the film (whose title translates to, The Man Who Drew God).

"While there have been discussions about the possibility of her joining the cast, she will not appear in the film," her spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

A rep for Redgrave did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

Spacey's role in the film will be his first since sexual assault allegations against him surfaced back in 2017 — when Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making inappropriate sexual advances toward him when he was only 14 in a BuzzFeed article.

In a statement released in the wake of the allegations, the former House of Cards actor, 61, said in part that he didn't remember the alleged incident, apologized for "what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior" and announced, "I choose now to live as a gay man."

In July 2018, three more people reportedly came forward to accuse Spacey of sexual assault in England, and in August of that year, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office received a new sexual assault case involving the Oscar winner, reps from the office confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. The office declined to file charges against Spacey.