Faye Dunaway Fired from Upcoming Broadway Play Tea at Five: Report

Faye Dunaway was fired from her Broadway-bound play Tea at Five.

The Oscar-winning actress, 78, was fired by the play’s producers Ben Feldman and Scott Beck, according to multiple reports.

A statement by Feldman and Beck obtained by The Hollywood Reporter read, “The producers of Tea at Five announced today that they have terminated their relationship with Faye Dunaway.”

“Plans are in development for the play to have its West End debut early next year with a new actress to play the role of Katharine Hepburn,” the statement continued.

A rep for Dunaway did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Tea at Five is a one-woman play that follows the story of Hepburn as she embarks on her acting career, winning her first Oscar and surviving a car crash. Dunaway was set to play Hepburn.

Dunaway recently starred in the play at Boston’s Huntington Theatre before it was expected to transfer to Broadway, according to Playbill.

A report by the New York Post alleged Dunaway had slapped crew members backstage causing a July 10 performance to be canceled moments before the play was about to begin.

Matthew Lombardo, the Tea at Five playwright, shared the article on his Facebook page with the caption, “Ummm. Yup.”

He did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In 1994, Dunaway was fired from the Los Angeles production of Sunset Boulevard by Andrew Lloyd Webber when he claimed her singing voice wasn’t up to the role.

Dunaway sued Webber and the two settled out of court.