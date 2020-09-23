Director Nancy Meyers previously teased the reunion after gathering the cast of The Parent Trap, another one of her hits

Netflix to Host a Father of the Bride Reunion Special This Week for a Good Cause

Netflix is teasing Father of the Bride fans with something big.

The streamer tweeted a video on Tuesday hinting at a Banks family reunion. The clip featured an email account set up for Steve Martin's George Banks, in which he received digitized pictures from his daughter's wedding from almost three decades ago. It also shows a calendar invite for Friday, pointing at the release date for the special.

"25 years later, the Banks family returns for a special event to benefit World Central Kitchen," text in the video reads towards the end.

The special will premiere on Friday at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Netflix's YouTube and Facebook pages. World Central Kitchen is a non-profit organization focused on providing meals after natural disasters. It was started by celebrity chef Jose Andres in 2010.

Father of the Bride stars Martin as George Banks and Diane Keaton as his wife, Nina. Both are proud parents to Annie (Kimberly Williams-Paisley), but their world turns upside down when she returns home from studying abroad to announce she's engaged.

Director Nancy Meyers previously teased the reunion on Instagram with a photo of the movie's poster featuring Martin and Williams-Paisley. The movie, co-written by Meyers, was a remake of the 1950 film of the same name starring Spencer Tracy and directed by Vincente Minnelli.

"If he thought a wedding was a lot, how would he react to 2020?" Meyers, 70, wrote in the caption. "Coming soon to the phone in your hand!"

Meyers previously brought together the cast for her film The Parent Trap in July.

The reunion saw Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter and Simon Kunz.

The group also honored the late Natasha Richardson, who died of blunt force trauma after a skiing accident in 2009 at age 45. Richardson played the mother of Annie and Hallie.