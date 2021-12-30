Nancy Meyers, who directed the 1991 hit film, celebrated its 30th anniversary on Thursday

Father of the Bride Director Remembers Movie on Its 30th Anniversary: 'Never Laughed Harder' on Set

Nancy Meyers is celebrating 30 years of Father of the Bride.

The director of the Steve Martin comedy classic posted a photo of the actor and Diane Keaton sharing a sweet moment as their characters George and Nina Banks, whose daughter Annie returns home from studying abroad only to tell her parents she's engaged.

"Someone just told me FATHER OF THE BRIDE came out 30 years ago this week," Meyers wrote in the caption of the photo. "I loved making that one. Never laughed harder than on that set. @charlesshyerofficial @diane_keaton @kimberlywilliamspaisley."

Keaton commented on the photo with, "WOW ❤️," while Kimberly Williams Paisley, who played Nina, wrote, "Loved making that movie! ❤️❤️."

The movie, co-written by Meyers, was a remake of the 1950 film of the same name starring Spencer Tracy and directed by Vincente Minnelli.

The movie follows George as he must deal with an over-the-top wedding consultant (Martin Short) and meeting the in-laws.

In September 2020, Meyers teased a potential movie reunion for the cast of the film, sharing a poster of the movie on Instagram.

"If he thought a wedding was a lot, how would he react to 2020?" Meyers wrote in the caption. "Coming soon to the phone in your hand!"

The cast did reunite for a sweet Netflix reunion special that same month.

A remake of Father of the Bride is already in the works with Andy Garcia starring as the father in the upcoming Cuban American version.

Garcia is also set to executive produce the movie for Warner Bros. with Brad Pitt's production company Plan B also producing and Gaz Alazraki (Club de Cuervos) directing.