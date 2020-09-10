Father of the Bride Director Nancy Meyers Teases a Potential Movie Reunion: 'Coming Soon'

Nancy Meyers teased a Father of the Bride reunion on Instagram 29 years after the film's release

Diane Keaton and Steve Martin in Father of the Bride

Father of the Bride might walk down the aisle once again!

The director of the 1991 film, Nancy Meyers, teased a reunion with the cast on Instagram Thursday with a photo of the movie's poster featuring Steve Martin and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

"If he thought a wedding was a lot, how would he react to 2020?" Meyers, 70, wrote in the caption. "Coming soon to the phone in your hand!"

The film stars Martin as George Banks and Diane Keaton as his wife, Nina. Both are proud parents to Annie (Williams-Paisley), but their world turns upside down when she returns home from studying abroad to announce she's engaged.

Struggling to deal with his overprotectiveness, George must deal with wedding planning with an over-the-top consultant (Martin Short) and meeting the in-laws.

The movie, co-written by Meyers, was a remake of the 1950 film of the same name starring Spencer Tracy and directed by Vincente Minnelli.

A reunion for Father of the Bride might not be impossible as Meyers has already brought together the cast for her film The Parent Trap in July.

The reunion saw Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter and Simon Kunz.

The group also honored the late Natasha Richardson, who died of blunt force trauma after a skiing accident in 2009 at age 45. Richardson played the mother of Annie and Hallie.

"Natasha had such an elegance and grace, and she was so maternal to me," recalled Lohan.