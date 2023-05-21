Vin Diesel & More 'Fast X' Stars on What Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow's Cameo Means to Them (Exclusive)

The stars of Fast X are singing their praises for Meadow Walker.

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster spoke exclusively with PEOPLE at the 2023 Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party in Los Angeles on Saturday night, where they praised late costar Paul Walker's daughter, who makes a cameo in the latest Fast & Furious film.

"It did something to my soul, to see her want to honor her father and to contribute in her own way to his life's work," Diesel, 55, said. "... It meant everything."

Rodriguez, 44, for her part, noted, "It's everything to us because [Paul's] memory is never going to die within the franchise, so as long as we're doing it, we have to maintain that, [keeping his] energy alive."

Brewster, 43, meanwhile, added that Meadow is now "woven into the fabric forever," stating, "To have her be on set and work her butt off was really, really inspiring."

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Meadow's father Paul, who died from a car crash at age 40 in November 2013, had previously starred in the first seven movies in the action franchise.

Furious 7, which debuted in 2015, marked his final film appearance and was completed with help from his brothers, Caleb and Cody Walker, who starred as body doubles for his character Brian O'Conner.

In Fast X, Meadow stars as a flight attendant who hands Jakob Toretto (John Cena) a few small bottles of alcohol.

Earlier this month, she shared a behind-the-scenes image from the movie's production on Instagram, writing in her caption that it was "a preview of my cameo in Fast X."

"The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors," she wrote alongside the pic, which shows an image of herself on a monitor used on set. "Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can't believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up."

Meadow then thanked Fast X director Louis Leterrier "for your kindness, patience and support" during her participation in the movie, as well as film producer Brandon Birtell, whom she identified as "my dad's best friend."

"Thank you @louisleterrierpro for your kindness, patience and support. It feels like you've been part of the family since we started, I'm happy it's just the beginning," she added. "Special shoutout to my dad's best friend who is now my best friend @bbirtell, this wouldn't have been possible without you."

Meadow concluded her post, writing, "I am so blessed to be able to honor my father's legacy and share this with him forever x."

During the CTAOP event on Saturday, Diesel, Rodriguez and Brewster were joined by over 350 guests for a night of food, music and fun to benefit the organization's work supporting the health, education and safety of young people in Southern Africa.

The event — which was sponsored by Dior, Breitling, Universal, CAA and Bloomberg, with additional support from Stella Artois, Pernod Ricard and Whispering Angel — also saw Patty Jenkins, Paris Jackson and Aisha Tyler, to name a few, in attendance as well.

The evening's live programming included a special drag show that featured performances by drag queens Luxx and Salina EsTitties, as well as a live auction.

Tyler, 52, also hosted an onstage trivia game with the cast of the latest Fast & Furious film.

Fast X is currently playing in theaters.