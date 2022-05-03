Fast and Furious 10 Nears Landing Director Louis Leterrier After Justin Lin's Exit: Reports

Louis Leterrier is reportedly Universal Pictures' first choice to replace Justin Lin as director for Fast X, the 10th film in the Fast & Furious saga

Louis Leterrier is set to take the steering wheel from Justin Lin for Fast X, multiple outlets report.

A deal has reportedly not been reached yet, but Leterrier, 48, is Universal Pictures' first choice, according to the publications.

The filmmaker is known for his work on movies like the first two Transporter films, The Incredible Hulk (2008) and Clash of the Titans (2010), as well as TV's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Reps for Leterrier and Universal Pictures did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Lin, who co-wrote Fast X with Dan Mazeau and directed five other films in the franchise, shared the news of his departure via a statement on the movie's Instagram account April 26.

"With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of FAST X," the statement read, adding that he will remain working on the project in a producer capacity.

"Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases," continued Lin, 50. "On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history."

"I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the FAST family," he concluded.

Diesel, 54, announced on April 10 that Brie Larson had joined the cast of Fast X, sharing a selfie with the Academy Award winner to his Instagram grid.

"You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology," Diesel wrote, in part, in the post's caption. "Beyond her beauty, her intellect … her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie."