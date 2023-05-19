'Fast X' Cameos: All the Surprise Appearances in the Star-Studded 'Fast & Furious' Sequel (Spoiler Alert!)

This post contains spoilers for Fast X.

Fast X is here — and Vin Diesel's box-office topping action franchise is upping the ante for the 10th time.

The new action-packed sequel meets the series' ensemble cast of characters as Dominic Toretto (Diesel) is pitted against a new antagonist, Dante, played by Jason Momoa.

The character is introduced as intent on revenge after feeling wronged by Toretto by the events of Fast Five, in which his father — that movie's villain — is defeated at the hands of the series' main characters.

On top of returning performances from series regulars Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris, the movie contains a significant number of cameos from other stars.

Read on to find out everything to know about each of the cameos included in the tenth Fast and Furious installment.

Pete Davidson

Fresh off his hidden cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, comedian Pete Davidson appears in Fast X during a scene at an internet café in London, where Ramses (Nathalie Emmanuel) makes a deal with a computer expert with bleach-blond hair.

British newspaper The Sun originally reported 29-year-old Davidson's casting back in June 2022.

Dwayne Johnson

Despite previously saying he was done with the franchise, Dwayne Johnson — a.k.a. Luke Hobbs — appears in Fast X during a mid-credits scene. Johnson's cameo was first reported by The Wrap last Friday.

Fast X director Louis Leterrier told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview regarding the film's cameos that he was able to get Johnson to return after showing the actor the film.

"We sort of looked at each other from across the room and winked a few months back, saying, 'We should work together,' " he told the outlet. "And then I had this idea and I presented it to the producers and the studio."

"And then we reached out to Dwayne and his team and said, 'Just come and watch the movie. You have to love the movie first,' " he added. "So he came to see the movie and really loved it, and then we started talking."

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot's character Gisele Yashar previously appeared in 2009's Fast & Furious and 2013's Fast & Furious 6. Though she hasn't been seen since then, Gisele — who appeared in deleted scenes for the seventh installment — reappears to save Letty (Rodriguez) and Cipher (Theron) at the end of the film.

"Frankly, as a fan, I could not conceive continuing the franchise without either Dwayne or Gal Gadot," Leterrier told THR while speaking about the film. "This franchise was built by actors and characters."

The director went on to say that he is "the happiest fan in the world" after bringing Gadot's character back to the franchise.

"I was lucky enough to see Gal Gadot and give her a big hug and a thank you at the end of the shoot. That was a highlight for me," he told the outlet. "I was lucky enough to direct one commercial with her, and I saw the power of Gal Gadot for 30 seconds. So, now that I get to not only work with her but also bring back Gisele into the franchise, I'm the happiest fan in the world."

Meadow Walker

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker announced in a May 11 Instagram post that she would make a cameo in Fast X, writing in a caption to the post that she "was born into the fast family" due to her late father's starring role in its first seven films.

"The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors," she wrote in a caption to the photo, which shows an image of herself on a monitor used on set.

"Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can't believe now I get to be up there too," Meadow added in her caption. "With those who have been around to see me grow up."

Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno has been teasing her appearance in Fast X for months now, and the Hollywood legend appears in the film as Abuelita Toretto, Dominic, Jakob and Mia Toretto's grandmother.

"It pays to sleep with the right people," Moreno, 91, recently told Hoda Kotb on Today as she spoke about how she landed the part via her grandson Justin Fisher, 24, who met Diesel at the West Side Story premiere in 2021 and pitched his grandma for the film.

"Vin had already decided he wanted me in it," Moreno said on the show. "But Justin is convinced he got me the gig ... he goes around bragging to everybody."

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren reprises her series role as Magdalene Ellmanson-Shaw, the mother of Jason Statham's character Deckard Shaw. Mirren, 77, first appeared in 2017's The Fate of the Furious in an uncredited cameo and returned for the 2019 spinoff Hobbs and Shaw before reprising the role once more in the new movie.

Mirren has said multiple times in the past that she "shamelessly begged" Diesel to cast her in one of his films, telling PEOPLE in 2022 that she "thought it would be so cool to be in a film that was just about fast driving."

"I saw Vin and introduced myself and shamelessly begged him to put me in one of his movies," she said of her original casting in the franchise. "He very sweetly did and I am eternally grateful to him."

Ludmilla

Brazillian singer-songwriter Ludmilla appears in Fast X during a street race between Dom and Dante set in Rio de Janeiro. The musician teased her appearance in a recent Instagram post showing the scene, set to Daddy Yankee's song "Gasolina."

Luis Da Silva Jr.

Actor and basketball player Luis Da Silva Jr. reprises his role as Diogo, a character originally introduced in Fast Five, who also races alongside Dom in Rio.

"The second time you see me in this franchise probably not the last," Da Silva Jr. wrote in a caption to an Instagram post from the Fast X premiere in Rome, Italy, last week.

In a separate post Friday, the actor shared a number of photos and videos from behind the scenes of the new film to Instagram, writing to fans: "Hope you enjoy this half as much as I did filming this for you guys!! Its all about family!"

Fast X is in theaters now.