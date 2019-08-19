Speedy, Sexy and Oh So Sweet! The Fast & Furious Guys Rev Up the Romance

Statham and Huntington-Whiteley have been engaged since January 2016 and welcomed their first child together in June 2017. They started dating back in 2010. Though perfectly happy together, they are in no rush to get married. “It’s not a huge priority,” Huntington-Whiteley told PEOPLE.

“I think it will be fun to do it when the baby’s grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding,” the mom added.