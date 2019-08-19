Speedy, Sexy and Oh So Sweet! The Fast & Furious Guys Rev Up the Romance

Do yourself a favor and get yourself a man who stars in the Fast & Furious movies
By Andrea Wurzburger
August 19, 2019 04:20 PM

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Lauren Hashian

Parents to two adorable little girls — Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 16 months — the Hobbs & Shaw actor and Hashian tied the knot in Hawaii in August 2019. They had been together since 2007, when they first began dating. 

Ludacris and Eudoxie Bridges

The pair got engaged and married on the same day in December 2014 and welcomed their daughter, Cadence, into the world in June 2015. Their marriage started as an adventure — the Furious 7 actor proposed on a plane — and the pair loves travelling with their blended family. 

Vin Diesel and Paloma Jimenez

The pair have been together since 2007, though they haven’t tied the knot. They share three children: daughters Hania Riley, 11, and Pauline, 4, as well as son Vincent, 9.

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Statham and Huntington-Whiteley have been engaged since January 2016 and welcomed their first child together in June 2017. They started dating back in 2010. Though perfectly happy together, they are in no rush to get married. “It’s not a huge priority,” Huntington-Whiteley told PEOPLE.

“I think it will be fun to do it when the baby’s grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding,” the mom added. 

Tyrese and Samantha Lee Gibson

The Fast & Furious star married Samantha on Valentine’s Day 2017 after first being linked in December 2016. The pair welcomed a baby girl, Soraya Lee Gibson, into the world in October 2018.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn

Russell plays Mr. Nobody in Furious 7 and Fate of the Furious, but he has been Goldie Hawn’s Mr. Somebody for more than three decades!

The pair started their romance in 1983, even getting busted by cops on their very first date. They’ve starred in films like Swing Shift and Overboard together, and received side-by-side stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017. 

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre

After marrying once, the newly minted Hobbs & Shaw villain said he’d never marry again … then he met Dhowre.

“It was love at first sight,” Elba said months after their April 2019 wedding. “I went out on my only day off, true story, it was a Sunday night, I went to this party and there she was. The rest is history.”

