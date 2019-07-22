Fast and Furious Stuntman Sustains 'Serious Injuries' on Set of New Film: Reports

Image zoom (L-R) Charlize Theron and Vin Diesel in The Fate of the Furious Universal Studios

A stuntman was injured on Monday while on the set of Fast & Furious 9 in England, according to multiple reports.

“Police were called shortly before noon today following an incident at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire,” a spokeswoman for the Hetrfordshire Police told U.K. outlet The Sun in a statement.

“It was reported that a man had been injured while working at the location and sustained serious injuries,” the spokeswoman said. “The air ambulance attended and police officers are currently on scene to assist and carry out initial enquiries.”

In a separate statement, a spokesman for East of England Ambulance Service told the outlet that they had been contacted “following reports of a man injured in a fall.”

“One patient with a serious head injury was transported to the Royal London Hospital by air ambulance,” the spokesperson added.

Following the accident, production on the film has been halted.

“We had an injury on the set of Fast 9 today in Leavesden with one of our stuntmen,” a spokesperson from Universal, the studio behind the franchise, told The Hollywood Reporter. “We have halted production for the day to focus on this situation.”

PEOPLE’s request for comment from the studio was not immediately returned.

RELATED: Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez Begin Filming for Fast & Furious 9: ‘It Feels Like a Miracle’

The latest installment to the franchise will star Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, both of whom are reprising their roles as Dom Toretto and Letty Ortiz.

Jordana Brewster is also set to return as Mia Toretto, Dom’s sister, as well as Tyrese Gibson in the role of Roman Pearce.

John Cena will also be joining the franchise, although his role in the film is being kept under wraps.

Fast & Furious 9 is slated for release May 2020.