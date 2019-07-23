Fast and Furious Stuntman in 'Induced Coma' After Suffering Injuries on Set of Sequel: Reports

Image zoom Vin Diesel in The Fate of the Furious

The stuntman who was reportedly injured on Monday while on the set of Fast & Furious 9 in England is in an “induced coma”, multiple outlets report.

According to the The Hollywood Reporter, the stuntman has been identified as Joe Watts. A source told the outlet that, according to Watts’ fiancée, he is “stable but in an induced coma.”

U.K. outlet The Sun also reported that Watts was in an “induced coma,” though THR‘s source disputed the outlet’s report that Watts was Vin Diesel‘s stunt double. THR reports that the accident is believed to have occurred when Watts jumped from a balcony while attached to a safety wire.

“The stuntman fell at least 30 feet — maybe a bit more,” a source told The Sun. “Vin Diesel was seen on set seconds after. He looked ashen, totally in shock and blinking back tears. He saw what happened.”

Watts has worked on films including Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ready Player One and Mission: Impossible – Fallout. He was also a stunt performer in two episodes of the last season of Game of Thrones.

On Monday, a spokeswoman for the Hetrfordshire Police told The Sun in a statement: “Police were called shortly before noon today following an incident at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.”

“It was reported that a man had been injured while working at the location and sustained serious injuries,” the spokeswoman said. “The air ambulance attended and police officers are currently on scene to assist and carry out initial enquiries.”

In a separate statement, a spokesman for East of England Ambulance Service told the outlet that they had been contacted “following reports of a man injured in a fall.”

“One patient with a serious head injury was transported to the Royal London Hospital by air ambulance,” the spokesperson added.

Image zoom Charlize Theron and Vin Diesel in The Fate of the Furious Universal Studios

Following the accident, production on the film was halted.

“We had an injury on the set of Fast 9 today in Leavesden with one of our stuntmen,” a spokesperson from Universal, the studio behind the franchise, told PEOPLE. “We have halted production for the day to focus on this situation.”

