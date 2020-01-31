Build Your Own Fast and Furious Dream Car as LEGO Launches Partnership with Movie Franchise

Thanks to LEGO, fans of the Fast and Furious franchise will soon be able to take home their own luxury cars — miniature ones, that is.

On Monday, the LEGO Group and Universal Brand Development announced they will be partnering with the Fast and Furious franchise to create LEGO kits inspired by the film, according to a press release.

The new sets are slated for a Spring 2020 release and will come as a part of the LEGO Technic line, which offers a more “challenging build for older children and adults,” specifically geared to ages 10 and up.

Image zoom Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

With the latest installment of the franchise, Fast and Furious 9, coming to theaters this summer, the toy giant is expected to get the new sets on shelves globally by April 27.

“The Fast & Furious saga continues its blockbuster growth in fun, new ways — with video games, a new animated series and now in the construction toy segment,” Joe Lawandus, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Global Toys and Hardlines, Universal Brand Development, said in the release.

“Fans across generations will love building the Fast & Furious car of their dreams with this LEGO Technic set.”

RELATED: Fast and Furious 9 Teaser Skips Ahead a Few Years and Introduces Vin Diesel as a Dad

Photos of the LEGO kits are not yet available but further information about the toy will be revealed later this year, according to the announcement.

“The LEGO Technic brand with its authenticity and attention to detail and the action packed Fast & Furious franchise are a great match,” Jill Wilfert, Vice President of Inbound & Entertainment Licensing at the LEGO Group added in the release.

RELATED: Vin Diesel Says Fans Will Be ‘Blown Away’ by John Cena in Fast & Furious 9

“Both franchises are known for creativity and cool cars so we are really excited to work with Universal on this awesome product that both LEGO Technic and Fast & Furious fans are going to love to build!”

Shortly after LEGO’s announcement, a short teaser for the upcoming movie was released.

The short trailer, less than a minute long, opens on Toretto asking his young son to pass him a wrench as they work on a car together. While the baby was only months old in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, the ninth movie picks up a few years later with Toretto’s son already a toddler.

Fast and Furious 9 is set to hit theaters in May 2020.