Fast and Furious Is Bigger Than Ever as F9 Trailer Amasses Over 439 Million Views: Report

Looks like the Fast and Furious franchise is in for another record-breaking movie.

The series, which follows Dominic Toretto and his “family” of drivers who have increasingly taken on world-saving tasks, is set to debut its ninth installment F9. Almost a week after the trailer dropped on Friday, Deadline is reporting it’s already been viewed over 439 million times across YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

The site also reports advance tickets for the movie on Fandango are up 50% over 2017’s Fate of the Furious, the franchise’s current highest-earner.

RELATED: F9 Trailer Brings a Fast & Furious Character Back from the Dead and Delivers Huge Thrills

The trailer for the film debuted online on Friday along with a concert with special performances by Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Pugh, Ozuna and Ludacris. Cardi B, Ozuna and Ludacris all star in the movie.

The preview sets up the introduction of franchise newcomer John Cena, playing the film’s new villain, a “master assassin” revealed to be brother to Vin Diesel’s Dominic Torreto. From there, the trailer pits the two against each other, with Cena and Diesel trading blows and getting into gun battles. The biggest surprise is left for last, however, when a Fast & Furious character believed to be dead makes a shocking return.

The movie is directed by Justin Lin, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters in the series. The film also stars Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren.

Cardi B has a small and undisclosed role in the film that wasn’t revealed Friday.

In June, Diesel and costar Michelle Rodriguez shared their excitement of returning to the franchise in a video shared by the actor on Instagram.

“Wow, wow, wow, wow. Can you believe it, Letty? Can you believe it?” Diesel said, calling Rodriguez, 40, by her character’s name.

The actress shook her head and grinned at the camera as she said, “Nine. Nine!”

RELATED: Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez Begin Filming for Fast & Furious 9: ‘It Feels Like a Miracle’

“We just completed our first day. It feels like a miracle. One hard-earned, but it feels like we’re just so grateful,” he said. “We’re grateful to you, Universal. We’re grateful for our whole team. Incredible crew, incredible cast, and most importantly we’re so grateful to you, world, that has adopted this franchise.”

F9 opens May 22.