Fast and Furious 9 Teaser Skips Ahead a Few Years and Introduces Vin Diesel as a Dad

Vin Diesel‘s Dominic Toretto has a whole new set of responsibilities in Fast and Furious 9.

Though a full trailer for the highly-anticipated 9th installment in the series drops on Friday, a short teaser was released Wednesday morning to give fans a peek at the new movie.

The teaser, less than a minute long, opens on Toretto asking his young son to pass him a wrench as they work on a car together. While the baby was only months old in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, the ninth movie picks up a few years later with Toretto’s son already a toddler.

“Things changed now that I’m a father. I can’t live my life a quarter mile at a time anymore,” Toretto narrates in the teaser, pointing to his past as a street race driver.

Fast and Furious 9 will also feature Michelle Rodriguez back as Letty, who is seemingly helping Toretto raise his son after the child’s mother Elena (played by Elsa Pataky) was killed in the last movie.

“Hi little Brian, I have a gift for you. Your daddy gave me this and now I’m gonna give it to you. It’s for protection from what’s coming,” Letty tells Toretto’s son, who is named after the late Paul Walker’s character.

Rodriguez revealed in a talk at the Bloomberg Equality Summit in London in May of last year that she would be reprising her character in the movie after previously throwing her participation into question.

Rodriguez, 40, threatened to walk away from the franchise in June 2017, calling for a female writer to work on the next film “or I just might have to say goodbye,” she wrote on Instagram.

But at the talk, Rodriguez revealed that Universal Pictures agreed with her and hired a female writer. The studio’s decision resulted in Rodriguez signing on for the next one.

“Yeah, I’m gonna do 9,” Rodriguez confirmed. “Donna [Langley, Chairman of Universal Pictures] came on board, the woman came on board at the studio, and agreed to have that female voice on board so the guys aren’t basically interpreting that female voice on paper. ‘Cause it’s annoying, I rewrite all my stuff! I’m tired of being a writer and an actress, you know? It’s kind of cool that I had that freedom, but it’s frivolous.”

Fast an Furious 9 is set to hit theaters in May 2020.