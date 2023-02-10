'Fast X' Trailer: Vin Diesel Goes Up Against a Vengeful Jason Momoa in 10th 'Fast & Furious'

Vin Diesel and his Fast & Furious family are back in action.

On Friday, Universal Pictures debuted the first trailer for Fast X, the 10th installment in the blockbuster action franchise.

The big-budget sequel stars Diesel again as Dominic Toretto, plus a stacked cast of new and returning stars: Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, John Cena, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and more all show up in the trailer.

Throwback footage of the late Paul Walker is featured in the trailer as well, reframing events from 2011's Fast Five for the new film: In that movie, "Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes' son, Dante (Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price."

Momoa is introduced as a new antagonist, one who wants revenge after feeling wronged by Toretto in the past.

"I'm afraid of losing someone I love," Diesel's character says early in the trailer. Momoa's villain later tells him, "You built such a beautiful life filled with life, filled with love and family. I never got that chance. You stole that from me: my future, my family. And now, I'm gonna break yours piece by piece."

Fast X is directed by Louis Leterrier (Transporter, The Incredible Hulk). Co-writer Justin Lin was originally set to direct the movie but announced in April that he was stepping down from the job. Lin previously directed five movies in the franchise, including 2021's F9.

Momoa previously teased his villain role, telling Entertainment Tonight in March, "It's fun, I get to play the bad guy, which I haven't got to do for a while. Now I'm gonna be the bad boy — the very flamboyant bad boy. You know, a little panache."

In August, Diesel, 55, shared a photo on Instagram from the Fast X set, thanking fans for supporting the franchise, which started with 2001's The Fast and the Furious.

"We've come a long way… our crew, our cast, our studio has never stopped reaching higher," he wrote at the time. "Most importantly, you never stopped believing in us. Thank you. Hope to make you proud. All love, Always."

Fast X is in theaters May 19.