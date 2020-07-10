Farrelly Brothers Say Their Friend Who Has Been in Their Films Was Run Over After Asking Man to Wear a Mask

The Farrelly Brothers, the directing duo behind Green Book, revealed a close friend of theirs had been run over by a man after asking where his mask was amid the COVID-19 pandemic

A friend of the Farrelly Brothers, the directing duo behind Green Book and Dumb and Dumber, claims he was run over after asking a man where his mask was.

The brothers, Peter and Bobby, shared a photo of their friend, Bill Beauchene, on their Twitter account on Thursday in which they shared Beauchene’s account of an alleged incident in Rhode Island. Beauchene did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

“Here's a picture of my friend Bill Beauchene who got attacked and then run over today after asking a 20-something-year-old guy standing next to him in a convenience store why he wasn't wearing a mask,” the post read on Twitter.

One of the brothers also shared Beauchene’s account of what allegedly happened, writing, "Here's Bill's account of what happened. It was in R.I. #wearadamnmask 2/2.”

“That is not accidental! By the way I spent an hour in a jail cell this morning! Got arrested for Disorderly conduct,” Beauchene wrote in a message shared by the directors.

“As I was coming out of a convenience [store] to some guy was right on my a— with no mask on and I said to him ‘where is your mask.’ And he totally went off on me I mean big time!” Beauchene wrote. “I just stood there while he kept chest bumping me. He wacked my full coffee out of my hand and it went all over a guy standing right next to us.”

He continued, “He told me if he ever saw me off the property [he] was going to cut my throat so I went behind his car and took a picture of his license plate. When I stepped out from behind his car he opened his door and floored his car in reverse.”

“It hit me really hard I had to brace myself in the door [and] ended up bending all the way to his front bumper and he couldn’t close it however it threw me about 20 feet and put a huge gash in my leg,” Beauchene continued. “When the cops came they pulled me aside and said look we’re willing to just let this whole thing go and you can both just go. If not we’re going to arrest you both for disorderly conduct.”

“I was so pissed that I really didn’t care if I had to spend a couple of hours at the station so I said let’s go downtown,” he added. “There were 5 cop cars, the rescue truck and a fire truck at the scene. I have to go to court in October.”

There are now a total of more than 3.1 million cases of confirmed coronavirus within the U.S. and 133,000 deaths reported, according to The New York Times.

As of Thursday in Rhode Island, there are more than 17,000 confirmed cases with 974 deaths, the newspaper reports.