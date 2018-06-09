Farrah Fawcett’s son Redmond O’Neal has been accused of going on a crime spree across Los Angeles.

Redmond, who is currently in jail after being arrested last month for an alleged armed robbery, now has been charged with a long list of offenses including attempted murder.

On the day the son of actor Ryan O’Neal was to face court, the Los Angeles District Attorney charged the 33-year-old for what LAPD detectives branded a “violent crime spree.”

O’Neal, who has struggled with drug addiction for years, allegedly “randomly attacked five men in unprovoked confrontations,” the LAPD said in a statement provided to PEOPLE. Two of the five men were seriously injured.

The alleged attacks started on May 2 and culminated on May 8 when Redmond was arrested for allegedly robbing a 7-Eleven Store in Venice, California. Police allege that O’Neal was responsible for all of the attacks as he matches witnesses’ descriptions and security footage of a red-headed male with distinct facial tattoos.

Redmond’s lawyer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Police allege on May 2, Redmond “became angry” after a man “appeared to look at him”, then punched the man before trying to stab him with a broken bottle. The man sustained minor injuries to his face.

Then in the early hours of the next day, police claim, when a man tried to speak to him outside a convenience store, Redmond punched the man in the head, causing minor injuries, before throwing him to the ground.

On May 4 around 5.00pm, a man fitting Redmond’s description walked up to another man on the famed Venice Beach Boardwalk, stabbing him, police said.

“Initially, the victim thought that the suspect had merely ‘punched’ him in the back,” authorities said in the statement. “However, once paramedics arrived, the paramedics discovered that the victim had sustained a serious stab wound to the left side of his body.”

Just three hours later a man was found laying in a pool of blood on a Venice street with stab wounds to his face and upper body.

According to police, a surveillance camera captured a man, who matched Redmond’s description, walking away from the scene. The man sustained “significant and serious stab wounds and cuts to his face, neck, and upper body.”

In the final incident that police attribute to Redmond, he allegedly became belligerent inside a coffee shop and when an employee intervened, police say Redmond pulled out a folding knife and “lunged, jabbed and threatened to harm the employee with the knife.”

Later that night Redmond was arrested for allegedly robbing the 7-Eleven at knifepoint. On Friday, Redmond was to face court on charges related to the alleged robbery, which include two counts of possessing a controlled substance and one count of assault with a deadly weapon. His lawyer appeared on his behalf.

Redmond previously pled not guilty to all charges and was denied bail by a judge.

Following court, the DA filed multiple charges against the former voice actor. These include one count of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of criminal threats, one count of brandishing a knife and one count of battery.

He has yet to enter a plea in relation to the new charges.