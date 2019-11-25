Fantastic Four Director Calls His Own Movie 'Alright' 4 Years After Box Office Bomb's Release

Four years after it was released, Fantastic Four got another less-than-glowing review — and this time, it came from inside the house.

Last week, director Josh Trank posted his own review of the 2015 film — which has a 9 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and made just over $167 million worldwide — dubbing it just “alright.”

“I was expecting it to be much worse than it was,” he candidly wrote. “I literally haven’t seen it since like two weeks before it came out.”

As for the film’s merits Trank praised the cast, which included Michael B. Jordan, Miles Teller, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell.

“Everyone in the film is a great actor, and overall there is a movie in there, somewhere,” he wrote. “And that cast deserves to be in THAT movie. Everyone who worked on Fant4stic clearly wanted to be making THAT movie. But… ultimately… It wasn’t.”

Ben Rothstein/20th Century Fox/Marvel/Kobal/Shutterstock

Trank, who had only directed one other movie prior to working on Fantastic Four — 2012’s Chronicle, which also starred Jordan — went on to note that at the time, he may not have been experienced enough to handle the blockbuster.

“I was 29 years old, making my 2nd film, in a situation more complicated than anything a 2nd time filmmaker should’ve walked into,” he said, adding that even though the film wasn’t successful, he doesn’t “regret any of it.”

As for what he hopes is next for the franchise, Trank said he hopes Ant-Man director Peyton Reed takes a stab at the story and “crushes it.”

This isn’t the first time Trank has shown he has a sense of humor about the box office flop.

In March, as Captain Marvel broke box office records, Trank shared a hilarious response to a Tweet about how superhero movies were always successful.

“Hold my beer,” he wrote in a since-deleted Tweet, according to Cinemablend.