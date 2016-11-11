Fantastic Beasts Star Eddie Redmayne Reveals When He Feels Sexiest

Watch this full episode of The Jess Cagle Interview, available now, on the new People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the PEN app on Apple TV, Roku Players, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, iOS and Android devices.

Eddie Redmayne may play a wand-waving wizard in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, but his real-life talents are far more down to earth.

The actor sat down with People and EW editorial director Jess Cagle for the latest iteration of “The Cagle Exercise,” answering rapid-fire questions about things like the movie he’s seen the most times (Chariots of Fire) and what he thinks he’s really good at (making spaghetti Bolognese).

Redmayne, 34, also answered when he feels sexiest: in a suit and tie.

“I wouldn’t go three-piece,” Redmayne added. “Interestingly, not a tux. Maybe in… Yeah, just a suit.”

He also revealed his morning routine, adding that he’s “obsessed with baths.”

“If you’ve done something during the day, you then have to compartmentalize it to go into the next part of the day to start afresh,” he explained. “For me, it’s about submerging my head in water, and I know that’s dumb. You can have a quick bath. You can be in and out of the bath, and it just starts you all over again.”

Still, not everyone in Redmayne’s family is thrilled with his bathing routine.

“My problem is that I make baths so hot, my wife is endlessly pissed off about it,” he explained, laughing. “I make them so hot that I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m just going to have a relaxing bath,’ but I’m out in about three seconds so I start sweating. So she’s like, ‘Well, what’s the point?’”