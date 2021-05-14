Fantastic Beasts Actor Kevin Guthrie Sentenced to 3 Years in Jail for Sexual Assault 

Kevin Guthrie, who appeared in two Fantastic Beasts films, was sentenced to three years in jail for a sexual assault that took place in 2017

Kevin Guthrie, a Scottish actor who has appeared in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise, was sentenced to three years in jail for sexual assault, according to the BBC.

The actor, 33, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in an apartment in Glasgow, Scotland in 2017. Guthrie denied the charge, telling the Glasgow Sheriff Court he had "helped" the woman after she fell ill, the BBC reported.

Despite his denials, Guthrie's DNA was found inside the woman's underwear. Guthrie was found guilty after a four-day trial and was placed on the sex offenders register in Scotland indefinitely, according to the BBC.

A rep for Guthrie did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The outlet reported Tom Hughes, the sheriff of the court (similar to a U.S. judge), told Guthrie, "The court must show that women can be protected from domestic sexual offenses. The offense you have been convicted of caused distress and consequences to the young woman involved in this case."

"She was unwell and thought her drink had been spiked elsewhere that night," Hughes continued. "The jury accepted that you committed these heinous crimes and the only appropriate sentence is imprisonment."

In 2017, the incident took place in the apartment of actor Scott Reid. The woman, 29, fell ill on the way to meeting both Reid and Guthrie and was helped into Reid's home after arriving via taxi.

Reid called the National Health Service helpline and left Guthrie in the room with the woman. She told the court she remembered her shirt being removed and being groped before Guthrie assaulted her, the BBC reported. When Reid returned to the room, she said the assault stopped.

A rep for Reid did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Guthrie played Mr. Abernathy in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) and its sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018). He's also appeared in Dunkirk and the British Channel 4 series Misfits.