Eddie Redmayne and Johnny Depp Returning for Fantastic Beasts 3 with Sequel Set in Brazil

Warner Bros. has waved its wand on the Fantastic Beasts movies and a third installment is on its way.

Set to begin production in spring 2020, the latest film in the Harry Potter spinoff series will reunite the regular cast for another magical ride, this time to be set in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Deadline reported.

The Wizarding World will bring back Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore, Ezra Miller as Credence/Aurelius Dumbledore, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski and Katherine Waterson as Tina Goldstein.

Deadline also cited that Booksmart‘s Jessica Williams, who played Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks at Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the preceding film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018), will have a larger role in the upcoming movie.

The sequel’s decision to relocate to Brazil follows the same idea as the first two films — to pick a new location for every movie.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), the first installment in the series, took place in 1927 New York City while the second movie was set in Paris.

Returning to direct will be David Yates, who directed the first two movies, and Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves will also take their seat again as screenplay writers, according to Deadline.

Fantastic Beasts 3 is expected to hit theaters on Nov. 12, 2021.