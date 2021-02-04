Fantastic Beasts 3 Delays Production Due to Positive COVID-19 Test on Set

"The team member is currently in isolation," a spokesperson for Warner Bros. told Variety

A crew member on the set of the upcoming third installment in the Fantastic Beasts film franchise has tested positive for coronavirus, halting production for the time being.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. told Variety in a statement shared by the publication on Thursday that an unspecified "team member from Fantastic Beasts 3 has tested positive for COVID-19."

"The diagnosis was confirmed as a result of required and ongoing testing that all production employees receive, and the team member is currently in isolation," the spokesperson added. "Out of an abundance of caution, Fantastic Beasts 3 paused production and will be back up in accordance with safety guidelines."

The Fantastic Beasts films follow Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), a young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Gellert Grindelwald (previously Johnny Depp, now Mads Mikkelsen) more than 60 years before the events of the original Harry Potter book/film series.

News of the halted production comes after filming commenced in September (having been delayed from March due to the pandemic) and three months after Depp, 57, stepped down from the film, after losing a libel lawsuit involving his ex-wife Amber Heard.

In November it was confirmed Mikkelsen, 55, had taken over as Grindelwald for the third film in the franchise that also stars Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler and Alison Sudol. It's due to hit theaters in July 2022, having originally been set for a November 2021 release date.

"I don't know [Johnny]. I met him once," Mikkelsen told the Associated Press about the transition in December. "I wish I had his phone number but unfortunately, that's not the case."

"There's nothing else I can do, to be honest," the actor continued of preparing for the role and providing a seamless transition. "The only approach I can have is to connect the bridge of what he did and what I'm going to do and we'll see what it is."

This isn't the first time in recent months that COVID-19 has set a Warner Bros. schedule back.

In September, news broke that The Batman was put on hold when star Robert Pattinson tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a source who spoke with Vanity Fair.

Warner Bros. did not confirm who on set was infected but did tell Vanity Fair in a statement at the time, "A member of The Batman production tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused."