Final Fantastic Beasts 2 Trailer Teases a Gay Moment for Jude Law's Young Dumbledore

Get your #WandsReady — @jk_rowling and the cast of #FantasticBeasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald have your first look at the final trailer for the film, arriving in theaters November 16! pic.twitter.com/uEj5XBm80b — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 25, 2018

It’s time for the Wizarding World to unite against the dark wizard Grindelwald — and two familiar faces are leading the chase!

The cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald introduced the final trailer for the sequel, out Nov. 16, on the Today show Tuesday morning. The preview gives a better idea of what Eddie Redmayne‘s Newt Scamander and Jude Law‘s young Dumbledore are up against. The two wizards hold the fate of the magic and non-magic worlds on their shoulders as Johnny Depp’s Gellert Grindelwald promises to wreak havoc.

“My brothers, my sisters, the clock is ticking faster,” Depp’s sinister voice narrates through the beginning of the trailer. “The moment has come to take our rightful place in the world where we wizards are free. Join me, or die.”

Law’s Dumbledore has a plan to take him down but he can’t do it himself. Because while the film’s director David Yates previously said the fan-favorite character won’t be “explicitly gay” in his first introduction into the series, there is a moment that will get fans talking.

As Dumbledore says he “cannot movie against Grindelwald,” the trailer shows Law uncovering the franchise’s famous Mirror of Erised, which shows the user their deepest desire. As Rowling previously revealed, Dumbledore’s desire just so happens to be the young Grindelwald he fell in love with when the two were both teenagers. Law’s Dumbledore is also transformed into his younger self for a brief moment, and the two characters join hands on opposite sides of the mirror while looking intensely at each other.

The trailer then introduces new characters, including Zoe Kravitz‘s mysterious Leta Lestrange, and quickly flips through action-packed scenes that promise to keep viewers on the edge of their seat.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald — also starring Katherine Waterson, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol and Ezra Miller — hits theaters Nov. 16.