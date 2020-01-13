Jennifer Lopez's Fans, Including Tyler Perry, Are Livid Over Her 'Crazy' Hustlers Oscars Snub

Jennifer Lopez won’t be getting an Oscar this year and it’s safe to say that many fans are not happy about it.

On Monday morning, the Academy revealed its list of nominations for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, sending shockwaves through the entertainment world when the Hustlers star, 50, was left out of the Best Supporting Actress category.

“Ridiculous that @JLo has been missed from this list for #Hustlers. She’s been overlooked all awards season. Robbed!” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Lopez had generated considerable Oscar-buzz for her performance as Ramona since the premiere of the film in September — especially after receiving nominations at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the Critics’ Choice Awards.

“I don’t care what anyone else says, @JLo is my nominee AND winner. And that’s that on that. #OscarNoms,” another fan shared.

“When Jennifer Lopez invites you to climb into her fur, you’re supposed to say yes,” Kyle Buchanan of The New York Times tweeted, referencing the heartwarming scene in Hustlers that shows stripper Ramona (Lopez) wrapping her coat around Destiny (Constance Wu), signaling the start of their tumultuous friendship.

After the nominations went live this morning, actor Tyler Perry spoke to press about the snub, telling them he was “upset” by Lopez’s absence from the list.

“I’m upset, man,” Perry told a pap who asked him how he was doing in a video captured by TMZ. “J.Lo didn’t get nominated, are you kidding me? J.Lo and Awkwafina didn’t get nominated. She should have gotten nominated. That’s crazy.”

The 50-year-old producer seemingly called out the stark lack of diversity among the nominations, which included snubs for Lupita Nyong’o and Awkwafina. Nyong’o, a Kenyan-Mexican actress born in Mexico, missed out on a nomination for Best Actress for Us, while Awkwafina similarly failed to secure a nomination for Best Actress in The Farewell.

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez; Tyler Perry Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Marcus Ingram/Getty

“Big middle finger to the academy for snubbing Greta Gerwig, Ana de Armas, Akwafina [sic], and Jennifer Lopez/,” one upset fan shared.

“It’s OUTRAGEOUS that the white girl gets 2 nods and the brown girl gets 0 nods!! @JLo deserved a nomination for #HustlersMovie!! #Oscars,” another wrote, referring to actress Scarlett Johansson who received two nominations from the Academy: Best Supporting Actress for her role in Jojo Rabbit and Best Actress for her performance in Marriage Story.

The crime-drama, based on a true story, opened to an estimated $33.2 million. It was the highest opening of Lopez’s career.

When the film first came out, the pop star couldn’t believe how positive the feedback was to her performance.

“I’ve just been working hard for so long, for my whole life. It’s nice,” she said while discussing the film with Hoda Kotb on SiriusXM radio in September. “Sorry, you guys know I’m emotional!”

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers Barbara Nitke/STXfilms

Lopez described hearing of the reviews after the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday.

“I was literally sitting in my bed yesterday and they were sending me all the reviews. I could not believe it,” Lopez said. “I was crying, me and my girlfriend of 20 years were sitting there and she was trying to film me. I was like, ‘Oh my God.’”

She continued, “You work hard your whole life and you wonder if anybody notices in a sense, on that level, to be in that conversation. You have dreams when you’re a little girl of being [at the Oscars], you know what I mean?”

The women who did receive nods for Best Supporting Actress include Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Laura Dern (Marriage Story) Florence Pugh (Little Women), Johansson (Jojo Rabbit) and Margot Robbie (Bombshell).

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.