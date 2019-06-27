Chinese Star Fan Bingbing Announces Split from Her Fiancé Li Chen After Tax Evasion Scandal

Fan Bingbing, the Chinese star who went mysteriously disappeared from the public eye last year, has split from her fiancé, actor Li Chen.

The actress confirmed the news on her Weibo page on Thursday, which has been translated to English.

“People’s life may experience various farewells,” Fan, 37, wrote. “The love and warmth that we have gained in our encounters are turned into eternal power. Thank you for all your giving, support and love. Thank you for your care and love in the future.”

She added, “We are no longer us, we are still us.”

Fan and Li, 40, announced their engagement in September 2017 after the actor had proposed at her birthday party.

“It’s us, forever❤️,” Fan wrote in the caption of the photo.

The two met after working together on the Chinese TV series The Empress of China. Since then, Fan has been named China’s highest paid actress and made headlines around the world in 2018 after she was rumored missing after she stopped posting on her social media channels for months.

She was subsequently fined $70 million for tax evasion by Chinese authorities in October.

Fan made a statement about her situation on Weibo that month. She started with, “Recently I have been enduring an unprecedented amount of pain, undergoing deep self-reflection and introspection. I am deeply ashamed and feel guilty for what I have done, and I offer my sincere apologies to everyone,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The X-Men: Days of Future Past actress said, “I have come to realize that, as a public figure, I should have observed the law, setting a good example for society and the entertainment industry. I shouldn’t have lost the ability to control myself in the face of economic interests, allowing myself to break the law.”

Fan noted that she committed tax evasion “by taking advantage of ‘yin yang contracts’” (meaning she had one contract with her real salary, and another that had a lesser amount, which she then submitted to tax authorities), and that she accepted the fines.

She continued, “As an actor, I take pride in showcasing our country’s culture on the global stage, and I do my best to be in the forefront of this. I owe my success to the support of my country and the people. Without the great policies of the [Communist] Party and the state, without the love of the people, there would have been no Fan Bingbing.”

Fan made her return to social media in February when she shared several close-up photos of herself and wished her followers a happy and healthy Chinese New Year. In April, she made her first public appearance in almost a year at the IQIYI Ninth Anniversary Gala in Beijing.