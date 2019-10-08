Famous Scream House in California Hosting Its Final Halloween Party: Report

This Halloween might be the last chance fans of Scream can get a look inside the infamous house where the film’s party scene took place.

The home will be hosting its final Halloween party, known as Screamoween, for fans of the 1996 film, who want to share in a piece of Hollywood history, according to TMZ.

Party organizers Anthony Masi and Nate Ragon did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The house, located in Tomales, California, was the setting of the Wes Craven film’s last act in which Ghostface, the notorious killer who terrorized residents of Woodsboro, hunts down his victims one by one while they’re at a house party.

Scream follows Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) as she and her friends become targets of Ghostface, who is later revealed to be her boyfriend Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) and friend Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard). It also starred Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Drew Barrymore, and Rose McGowan.

Image zoom Screamoween will take place in the Tomales, CA, home where the party scene of Scream was filmed Anthony Masi. Inset: Everette Collection

Hosted on Oct. 31, only 150 tickets for the party are available but the event lasts into the early hours of the morning, beginning at 6 p.m. with a close time of 4 a.m.

Costumes are mandatory and party goers can take endless selfies around the five-bedroom home.

Masi and Ragon previously hosted a Halloween party at the home in 2018, Scream Comes Home, which drew hundreds into the immersive experience. Now, they’re returning for a second and final time.

The possible reason for this being the last chance at recreating iconic film scenes? The house is currently a private home.

“As we stated during Scream Comes Home, the owners have in fact moved back into the house and, with the exception of hosting a few weddings, they live there most of the year,” Masi and Ragon wrote on the event’s website. “We were lucky enough to be able to secure the home again for this party on Halloween night!”

Tickets for the festivities are $199 per person and only those 21 and older will be allowed admittance.