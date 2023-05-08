A Guide to Hollywood's Famous Acting Families, from the Hemsworths to the Hudsons

01 of 17 The Hawn/Hudson/Russell Family Todd Williamson/Getty Goldie Hawn and musician Bill Hudson wed in 1976 and welcomed son Oliver and daughter Kate by the time they split in 1982. Like their mom, Oliver and Kate Hudson forged careers as actors, giving us classics such as Rules of Engagement and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Following her divorce, Hawn and actor Kurt Russell became a couple in 1983, and the two welcomed son Wyatt Russell in 1986. Like the rest of the family, Wyatt is also an actor and can be seen in films such as 21 Jump Street and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

02 of 17 The Hemsworth Brothers Albert L. Ortega/Getty As talented as they are good looking, the Aussie-born Hemsworth brothers have been mainstays on the big screen for a while. Though we know Chris and Liam from blockbuster franchises such as Thor and The Hunger Games, older brother Luke has also found success, having starred as Ashley Stubbs in HBO's Westworld.

03 of 17 The Skarsgård Family Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Acting is in the genes for this Swedish trio, whose father is Stellan Skarsgård of Thor and Chenorbyl fame. For their parts, brothers Gustaf, Bill and Alexander have starred in classics such as Vikings, It and True Blood, respectively.

04 of 17 The Arquette Siblings Steve Granitz/WireImage One of the more prominent acting families, the Arquettes are an easily recognizable name in Hollywood. The family consists of Alexis (who died in 2016), Rosanna, Richmond, Patricia and David, who've starred in films such as Pulp Fiction, Crash, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Boyhood and Scream among dozens others.

05 of 17 The Estevez/Sheen Family Ryan Miller/Getty With the legendary Martin Sheen as the head of the family, it's no surprise children Emilio, Ramon, Charlie and Renée followed in his footsteps. Though Charlie, Emilio and Renée have found success in front of the camera, Ramon has also been involved behind the scenes. According to IMDb, the 59-year-old runs his father's production company, Estevez Sheen Productions.

06 of 17 The Wayans Brothers Robert C. Mora/WireImage Famously known for working together, this hilarious family is responsible for shows such as In Living Color, My Wife and Kids, The Wayans Bros. and films Scary Movie 1 & 2 and White Chicks. The older generation, consisting of Keenen Ivory, Damon Sr., Kim, Shawn and Marlon, has set the stage for the second generation of hilarity. Damon Wayans Jr. has had a prominent career of his own, starring in New Girl, Happy Endings and Let's Be Cops, while Chaunté Wayans is a well-known comedian.

07 of 17 The Fonda Family Peter, Henry, and Jane Fonda. Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images With a Broadway and film career that spanned more than five decades, Henry Fonda left an imprint on his actor children, Peter and Jane. Peter, who died in 2019 at 79 years old, starred in films such as 3:10 to Yuma, Wild Hogs and Ulee's Gold. His daughter Bridget also became an actor, known for films such as It Could Happen to You and A Simple Plan. At 85 years old, Jane's acting career is still thriving. The actress's most recent releases included 80 for Brady and Book Club: The Next Chapter.

08 of 17 The Douglas Family Kirk Douglas, Michael Douglas. KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/AP/Shutterstock Legendary actor Kirk Douglas made his feature film debut back in 1946 and churned out hits such as Spartacus, Lust for Life and The Vikings over the course of his 60-year career. Following in his father's footsteps, Michael Douglas himself became a major movie star, with leading roles in films such as Basic Instinct, Fatal Attraction and most recently The Kominsky Method and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He is married to Oscar-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones.

09 of 17 The Roberts Family Emma Roberts with Julia Roberts in 2012. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Julia Roberts, who shot to fame with films such as Pretty Woman, is aunt to Emma Roberts, who can be seen in everything from Ryan Murphy shows to Netflix rom-coms. Emma's father, Eric, is Julia's brother and an actor himself. He's starred in films such as The Dark Night, Babylon and The Specialist.

10 of 17 The Howard Family Ian West/PA Images via Getty Ron Howard may be a former child star turned acclaimed director, but his daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, is a presence both in front of and behind the camera. Bryce has captivated audiences with her performances in The Help and Jurassic World, but she also directed a documentary feature entitled Dads in 2019, as well as some episodes of The Mandalorian.

11 of 17 The Reynolds/Fisher Family Billie Lourd with grandmother Debbie Reynolds and mom Carrie Fisher in 2015. Kevin Mazur/WireImage Debbie Reynolds rose to fame in the '50s with a career that spanned a whopping 70 years. The acting bug bit her daughter Carrie Fisher, who went on to become one of the leads of the Star Wars franchise and acted in films including When Harry Met Sally and Drop Dead Fred. Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, is also following in their path as she's established an acting career with roles in American Horror Story, Scream Queens and Booksmart. (Lourd's aunt Joely Fisher – grandfather Eddie Fisher's daughter from his third wife Connie Stevens — is an actress as well.)

12 of 17 The Coppola Family J. Vespa/WireImage We know Francis Ford Coppola as the brilliant mind who gave us The Godfather, and introduced daughter Sofia to the world in an acting role as Mary Corleone in The Godfather Part III. She gave up acting to become a renowned director in her own right. What some people may not know, however, is that Nicolas Cage is actually a Coppola as well. His father, August Coppola, is Francis Ford's brother, making Nicolas a cousin to Sofia. Cage changed his last name so as to forge his own path and not be associated with his uncle all the time.

13 of 17 The Baldwin Brothers Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic This band of brothers has been an undeniable presence in Hollywood since the '80s. Consisting of Billy, Stephen, Alec and Daniel, this foursome has appeared in everything from reality television and scripted TV shows to TV movies and big blockbusters.

14 of 17 The Smith Family Randy Shropshire/Getty. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are acting powerhouses on their own, so it's no surprise that those genes have been passed on to their kids — most notably Jaden. At just 8 years old, Jaden gave an outstanding performance in The Pursuit of Happyness alongside his father. He went on to do The Karate Kid (2010), which Will and Jada produced, and then took the big screen alongside his dad again in After Earth (2013). Though Willow gravitated toward music, she did have a brief stint on the big screen: she appeared as Will's daughter in I Am Legend and lent her voice to different characters in the animated Madagascar franchise, in which her mom starred. Trey, Will's son from his first marriage, has shied away from the spotlight for the most part. He played football while in high school and had a brief stint as a DJ.

15 of 17 The Griffith/Johnson Family Melanie Griffith, Dakota Johnson, and Don Johnson. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Dakota Johnson is the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith wed actor Don Johnson, and has carried on their legacy (as well as that of her grandmother, Tippi Hedren, a legendary "Hitchcock Blonde"). Dakota shot to fame playing Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise and has continued to grow her career with films such as The Lost Daughter and Am I OK?.

16 of 17 The Curtis Family Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Jamie Lee Curtis has made no bones about being a "nepo baby", acknowledging her parents in both her SAG Award and Oscar acceptance speeches this past awards season. Her father, Tony Curtis, had a 60-year career that began in the late '40s, while her mother, Janet Leigh, is the original scream queen, having starred in Alfred Hitchcock's iconic Psycho.