Famke Janssen Supports New X-Men Film at Premiere After Blasting Franchise for 'Sexism'

Famke Janssen is putting her issues with the X-Men franchise behind her.

The actress, who played Jean Grey in five different installments of the superhero franchise before she was replaced by Sophie Turner, attended the premiere of Dark Phoenix Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Janssen, 54, walked the red carpet and gushed over Turner, 23, calling the Game of Thrones star “adorable” in a chat with Marvel.

The actress played Jean Grey starting in 2000 with X-Men, and finished the role in 2014, with a cameo in X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Turner took on the part of a younger, ‘80s-era Jean starting with X-Men: Apocalypse, which made waves at the time after Janssen suggested that the move was a reflection of the producers’ sexism.

“In the X-Men series, they’ve been doing this for years. Although women, it’s interesting because they’re replaced, and the older versions — or more mature, whatever the politically correct version of that is — are never to be seen again,” she told Entertainment Weekly radio.

“Whereas the men are allowed to be both ages. Sexism. I think that I should be back along with my younger version and the way that we’ve seen it with Magneto and Professor X.”

She told the outlet that she’d approached the producers with her thoughts, but received no response.

“I have not heard any feedback on that, other than total radio silence,” she said.

Janssen’s Jean Grey did appear briefly in Days of Future Past, but her former costars Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart were given noticeably meatier roles in the film alongside their younger counterparts, played by Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy respectively. Janssen was left out of X-Men: Apocalypse entirely.

Janssen again broached the subject in 2017, when she told Us Weekly that it wasn’t her decision to exit X-Men.

“I didn’t give up, they gave up on me. There’s a big difference,” she said. “It was their decision, you know? It’s like what happens in life… just like men trade women in for a younger model version. It’s like that.”

The How to Get Away With Murder star took on a softer tone when discussing Dark Phoenix in an interview with PEOPLE Now last month, praising Turner and reflecting positively on her time in the films.

“[Turner] doesn’t need to do anything, she knows what she’s doing,” Janssen said. “She doesn’t need my advice. I’m sure she did an amazing job and I can’t wait to see it.”

She continued, “It was just such a great experience… I have nothing but fond memories.”

Dark Phoenix opens Friday.