Family Time! Melanie Griffith Posts Sweet Photo with Ex Antonio Banderas and Daughter Stella

One big happy family!

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas proved to be the friendliest of exes on Monday when they spent time together with their daughter Stella Banderas, 21.

Griffith, 60, posted a photo of Banderas, 57 and their daughter at dinner together.

“Father daughter forever ❤#familydinner,” she captioned the photo on Monday.

Banderas also showed off his newly-shaven head in the picture. The actor chopped off his hair for the role of painter Pablo Picasso in the National Geographic’s biographical series Genius.

Griffith and Banderas ended their nearly two-decade-long marriage in December 2015. Since then, the two have remained friends, wishing each other happy birthday and spending time together with their daughter.

Last year, Griffith spoke with PEOPLE about her life after divorce. “I’m having a very introspective time right now,” she said while attending the Crown Media party for the Television Critics Association in Beverly Hills. “It’s an interesting time.”

“It’s just sort of nice,” she added. “My kids are all great. They’re beautiful people. I’m single, and lonely, and bored, and confused – but then at the same time, totally curious. It’s almost like I have to throw myself out of the nest.”

The actress is also mother to Alexander Bauer, 32 (whose father is Ray Donovan actor Steven Bauer), and Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson, 28.