Family Outing! Chris Pratt Grabs Lunch with Katherine Schwarzenegger and Her Brother Patrick

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are spending sweet quality time with their family.

The couple, who got married last summer, were seen leaving a lunch outing with her younger brother Patrick. The trio dressed casually for the lunch, where Patrick, 26, was seen wearing a sling for his right arm and shoulder.

The outing comes weeks after Pratt, 40, and Schwarzenegger, 30, celebrated their first holiday as a married couple.

Earlier this year, Katherine shared a sweet black and white photo of herself and Pratt, on Instagram in which she revealed she and her husband of almost a year didn’t make it to midnight on New Year’s Eve.

“Happy New Year! Feeling blessed, happy, excited, inspired, eager and ready for this year! So grateful for my amazing family, friends and animals of all kinds,” she wrote in the caption. “Let’s do this, 2020!”

She hilariously added, “(Disclaimer: this picture is NOT from last night. We were fast asleep by 10pm 🥳).”

The couple previously celebrated Christmas together, and before the holidays Pratt treated his wife to a romantic getaway in South Carolina for her birthday.

“Chris has been busy filming in Atlanta,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “He took a break over the weekend to celebrate Kat’s birthday.”

The insider added, “They flew to South Carolina and spent a beautiful weekend at the Palmetto Bluff. They enjoyed the Montage hotel and other parts of the property. They looked beyond happy together.”