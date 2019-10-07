Family Night Out! Will Smith Brings His Two Sons and Wife Jada Pinkett to Gemini Man Premiere

Will Smith was supported by his two sons — Jaden, 21 and Trey, 26 — and wife Jada Pinkett Smith at the premiere of his new movie, Gemini Man, in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The only member missing was their 18-year-old daughter Willow.

The famous family walked the red carpet together and smiled for the cameras, their own unique styles shining true. Will, 51, opted for a black suit with white accents for the event, which he paired with a casual white t-shirt.

While Jaden similarly wore a black suit, he made the look his own with a colorful neck scarf and assortment of rings. The young actor and rapper shared a photo of his look ahead of the premiere on Instagram, cleverly captioning it “Gemini Boy.”

Pinkett Smith, 48, brought some color to the carpet in a glittering orange two piece set. While posing for a photo with his wife of nearly 23 years, Will leaned in to sweetly plant a kiss on her cheek.

Last week, the actress opened up about her marriage to the actor on Red Table Talk. During the episode, she told her mother and cohost Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and guest Chelsea Handler, that she and Smith had finally developed a mature relationship with one another.

“I feel that I’m just now entering an adult relationship with Will,” Pinkett Smith revealed, to which her mother responded with, “Jeez,” as her daughter and Handler laughed.

“After 23 years,” Pinkett Smith added (they celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary this upcoming New Year’s Eve). “We finally are learning to have an adult relationship.”

Image zoom Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at Premiere Of Gemini Man Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Will stars as the aging and elite assassin Henry Brogan in Ang Lee’s Gemini Man — an action thriller in which Brogan is hunted down by an exact clone of himself, just 25 years younger.

The actor plays both his younger and current self thanks to jaw-dropping technology that aged him back to his early twenties.

“Thanks to incredible new digital technology, not only can we finally see both younger and older Will Smith embodied together on screen, but we can also experience the story in a deeply immersive way,” Lee previously said of the film via a press statement, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“The physical challenges of making this film have been the most demanding of my career,“ Smith added in the statement.

Gemini Man hits theaters Friday, Oct. 11.