Family Bonding! Katherine Schwarzenegger and Brother Patrick Take an Easter Stroll

Katherine Schwarzenegger got some family time in over Easter while practicing social distancing.

The author was seen walking her dog Maverick alongside her younger brother Patrick Schwarzenegger on Sunday. The siblings caught up and shared laughs as they walked around their neighborhood.

Earlier in the day, Katherine documented all the baked goods she was making for the special day, including a pie crust and scones made from scratch. She shared a video of her scones on her Instagram Story, jokingly pointing out how her husband Chris Pratt hit some high notes in the background.

Pratt, 40, and Katherine, 30, also had an Easter egg hunt that morning, as Pratt showed the “remnants” of the hunt on his Instagram story. The actor also shared a clip of the two praying as they watched a virtual mass, since religious gatherings have been temporarily stopped alongside all other gatherings under California’s “Safer at Home” orders.

Patrick, 26, also shared a shot of him and girlfriend Abby Champion, 23, posing with the Easter bunny cake they made, with Pratt trolling Patrick in the comments for not giving him photo credit.

“HAPPY EASTER!! 🐣🐰🐇 THIS CAKE TOOK US 6 HOURS!! We burnt 1 cake, 1 was filled too high & dripped everywhere & destroyed the oven… We also got in 2 arguments during It!! And yeah…. Was SO FUN!” Patrick captioned the shot.

“That is an extraordinary picture. Who was your photographer? Clearly somebody with an amazing eye. Remarkable composition,” Pratt commented.

Last week, the couple stopped by her mom Maria Shriver‘s house shortly before Arnold Schwarzenegger, Katherine’s dad, arrived to spend time with the family as well. The group maintained their distance as they played with their dogs outside and caught up.

Katherine and Pratt, who married in July 2019, brought along Maverick, Katherine’s rescue dog who inspired her children’s book.

After Arnold, 72, said goodbye, the couple went on a walk with Maria, 64, and two of her other children, Patrick and Christina, before heading back home.

Maria and Arnold share Katherine, Christina, Patrick and their younger brother Chris, 22, from their 25-year marriage. They split in 2011.