Family Affair! Jack Black Brings His Dad and Sons to Jumanji: The Next Level Premiere

Jack Black had a boys night out on Monday for the premiere of his latest movie.

Black, 50, attended the Los Angeles premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level with his father, Thomas, and two sons, 13-year-old Samuel Jason and 11-year-old Thomas David, who joined the actor for the festivities.

Stopping for photos along the themed blue carpet, Black posed with his dad and kissed him on the cheek before the two waved to fans.

Black and his two boys, who he shares with wife Tanya Haden, wore dapper suits for the occasion, styled casually with sneakers and graphic tees under blazers for the kids. Samuel opted for a maroon ensemble, while the younger son, Thomas, wore dark blue.

Also present at the event were Black’s film costars. Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish dazzled in their elegant get-ups, and Dwayne Johnson and wife Lauren Hashian shined in festive looks to match the winter-themed event.

All three Jonas Brothers also attended the premiere, with Joe and Kevin supporting their brother Nick, who returns to star in the new film.

Back in 2017, Black opened up to PEOPLE about his sons and their artistically inclined passions, also sharing some of their favorite things to do together as a family.

“Their drawings are getting so good. I’ve got a couple Picassos up in there,” he said at the time. “We do a lot of swimming, a lot of video gaming, a lot of biking.”

Speaking to Parade in 2010, the proud father said an ideal day with the family is probably an outdoorsy “energized adventure in the world” — but he needs to be well-rested beforehand.

“The more sleep I get, the better dad I am,” the actor said. “Parenting is 90 percent energy; if you don’t have it, then there tend to be some lazy TV-watching days with the kids, and that ain’t gettin’ it done.”

A follow-up to the 2017 box office hit Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle — which was inspired by the 1995 Jumanji film that starred Robin Williams and Kirsten Dunst — The Next Level finds its main characters uploaded to a glitchy video game world, fighting for survival.

The first film in the series grossed more than $962 million worldwide when it was released in December 2017, just in time for the peak holiday movie season.

Joining the cast in the new film are Danny DeVito, Danny Glover and Awkwafina, who scored a Golden Globe nomination earlier this week for her performance in The Farewell.

Jumanji: The Next Level is in theaters on Wednesday.